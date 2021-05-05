REAL Services holds 25th Age of Excellence luncheon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Terry McFadden had the honor of emceeing a special event today right here in South Bend.

Today was the 25th annual Age of Excellence luncheon put on by REAL Services.

It was a socially distanced gathering at Century Center with about a third of the typical turnout for the event.

The keynote speaker was former Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame football icon, Rocky Bleier.

The event honors local caregivers and celebrates REAL Services 55 years of service to our community.

“I can tell you that I have the opportunity to work with people statewide and to work with people across the country and there is no place like northern Indiana where people come together and take care of others, there’s no place like it. Whether it’s reaching out to give somebody a meal or helping at a food bank, there’s no place like northern Indiana. So what it means to me is that we do live in a community for all ages and a community that values all people,” says Becky Zaseck, President & CEO of REAL Services.

And if you know someone who needs help getting food or prescriptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, you can call REAL Services at 574-233-8205.

