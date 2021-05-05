Advertisement

REAL Services holds 25th Age of Excellence luncheon

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Our very own Terry McFadden had the honor of emceeing a special event today right here in South Bend.

Today was the 25th annual Age of Excellence luncheon put on by REAL Services.

It was a socially distanced gathering at Century Center with about a third of the typical turnout for the event.

The keynote speaker was former Pittsburgh Steelers and Notre Dame football icon, Rocky Bleier.

The event honors local caregivers and celebrates REAL Services 55 years of service to our community.

“I can tell you that I have the opportunity to work with people statewide and to work with people across the country and there is no place like northern Indiana where people come together and take care of others, there’s no place like it. Whether it’s reaching out to give somebody a meal or helping at a food bank, there’s no place like northern Indiana. So what it means to me is that we do live in a community for all ages and a community that values all people,” says Becky Zaseck, President & CEO of REAL Services.

And if you know someone who needs help getting food or prescriptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, you can call REAL Services at 574-233-8205.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Chilly with Showers Arriving
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
There are bound to be some ‘happy campers’ in North Liberty once they figure out what’s in...
New plans to add inn at Potato Creek State Park
Good sleep is not just about the quantity of sleep a child gets, but also the quality.
Medical Moment: New sleep disorder in kids