Advertisement

Prosecutors seek ‘special master’ to review Giuliani material

By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal prosecutors have asked a federal judge to appoint a “special master” to oversee the review of materials seized from Rudy Giuliani during searches last week on his home and office.

A letter from prosecutors seeking the oversight was unsealed Tuesday.

In a letter dated last Thursday, prosecutors requested the kind of oversight that occurred after federal agents seized electronic devices from the home and office of attorney Michael Cohen. At the time, Cohen was the personal attorney for then-President Donald Trump.

Last Wednesday, FBI agents recovered multiple electronic devices during an early-morning search of Giuliani’s home and office.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news...
Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump obstruction memo
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the House Republican Conference chair, speaks with reporters following...
House GOP leader amps up pressure on Cheney over Trump barbs
A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Wind, rain pound South amid flood fears and water rescues
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count