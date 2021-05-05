Plymouth Community School Corp. superintendent resigns

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The superintendent of the Plymouth Community School Corporation is resigning.

Andy Hartley gave his letter of resignation to the school board Tuesday night.

Hartley started as an assistant principal at the high school before becoming the principal at Washington Discovery Academy.

He then became assistant superintendent before rounding out his time with the school corporation as superintendent.

Hartley will be on the job through the end of this school year.

