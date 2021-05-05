Advertisement

Notre Dame second baseman Abby Marino continues to make impact at the plate

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says as well as Marino has been hitting, there is one thing she wants her second baseman to work on.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team has won 11 games in a row.

Much of the success is due in part to the bat of Katie Marino. In the last month, Marino has recorded 14 hits, which is tied with Abby Sweet for the most on the team.

The grad student is currently hitting .319 on the year, and has reached base safely in nine of the Domers 11 straight victories.

Irish head coach Deanna Gumpf says as well as Marino has been hitting, there is one thing she wants her second baseman to work on.

“[Marino] is a tough out right now,” Gumpf said. “I would say the only thing she needs to continue to work on is to make sure she is swinging at her pitch. Her swing is so pretty. It is right on plane doing exactly what we want it to do. She has really found what’s working for her. Now, it’s just about swinging at the right pitches. I think that’s what she is doing such a good job of being so successful.”

Gumpf hopes Marino and the Domers have another successful weekend.

The Irish play Boston College in their last home series of the season this weekend.

First pitch of Game 1 of the series is at 5 PM on Friday.

