Notre Dame men’s golf qualifies for NCAA Regional for first time since 2012

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Notre Dame men’s golf team earned a spot in a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2012.

The Irish will be the five seed in the Stillwater Regional down at Oklahoma State.

The Irish are back in the postseason!



ND heads to the Stillwater, Oklahoma Regional. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/XwgP4A9YgY — Notre Dame Men's Golf (@NDMensGolf) May 5, 2021

“We didn’t even think about, ‘Let’s make it to Regionals this year,’” Irish senior golfer Davis Chatfield said. “We knew we were going to get in. To be finally going to Stillwater this year, it’s going to be a pretty special week. We’re excited for it.”

Notre Dame was ranked in the Top 10 last season, and the Irish thought they could have won a national championship if the season had not been cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year, they are excited to be able to compete for a championship for the first time in nine years.

“I’m really happy for the team,” Notre Dame men’s golf coach John Handrigan said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked as far as work ethic and competing. We’re pretty excited to get to that tournament in Stillwater and I really like our chances going in.”

The NCAA Regionals take place from May 17-19. The Top 5 teams advance on in the tournament.

A look at the 13 teams heading to the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, OK.



NCAA Regionals take place May 17-19. Top-five teams advance. #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/JxvyW6MWAk — Notre Dame Men's Golf (@NDMensGolf) May 5, 2021

