Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s golf qualifies for NCAA Regional for first time since 2012

The Irish will be the five seed in the Stillwater Regional down at Oklahoma State.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Notre Dame men’s golf team earned a spot in a NCAA Regional for the first time since 2012.

The Irish will be the five seed in the Stillwater Regional down at Oklahoma State.

“We didn’t even think about, ‘Let’s make it to Regionals this year,’” Irish senior golfer Davis Chatfield said. “We knew we were going to get in. To be finally going to Stillwater this year, it’s going to be a pretty special week. We’re excited for it.”

Notre Dame was ranked in the Top 10 last season, and the Irish thought they could have won a national championship if the season had not been cancelled due to COVID-19.

This year, they are excited to be able to compete for a championship for the first time in nine years.

“I’m really happy for the team,” Notre Dame men’s golf coach John Handrigan said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked as far as work ethic and competing. We’re pretty excited to get to that tournament in Stillwater and I really like our chances going in.”

The NCAA Regionals take place from May 17-19. The Top 5 teams advance on in the tournament.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

Niko Kavadas stands on first base after hitting a single against North Carolina on May 1, 2021.
Irish slugger Niko Kavadas brings more than just power at the plate
Irish second baseman Katie Marino steps up to the plate in a game against Charlotte on May 1,...
Notre Dame second baseman Abby Marino continues to make impact at the plate
Kohlhepp on the mound for Notre Dame baseball's game on April 30, 2021 against North Carolina.
Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp remains reliable option in bullpen
Anthony Solomon (right) coaches a Notre Dame basketball practice.
Anthony Solomon to return to Notre Dame men’s basketball program