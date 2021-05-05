New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance

Syracuse, Ind. (WNDU) - As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last moments the Syracuse teen was seen before her disappearance.

Her ballet instructor, Hailey Toy, obtained the video from a neighbor who lives in the same complex as Ramirez, and agreed to share the video with 16 News Now Wednesday.

“We just want to see her get home safely. If she ran away if someone took her, just let her get home safely,” Toy says.

The last images of Aliyah were taken from a Ring doorbell video eight days ago just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 27th. Aaliyah can be seen leaving her Syracuse home wearing a black jacket, grey & white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

“Tuesday morning she was getting ready to go to school and we know that she did not get on the bus” Toy says.

Toy says the walk from Aaliyah’s home is just a few blocks away from her bus stop.

“The walk from her school bus stop, it’s not long, it’s maybe like a 5 minute walk,” Toy says.

It is a walk that Toy believes was the last one Aaliyah took before she went missing.

“She is young, she is so young and the idea she is going through all of this right now and that she might not be safe, we don’t know what is happening,” Toy says.

Toy says if she could talk to Aaliyah, she would reassure how much she is loved by so many in her community.

“Hang in there. You’re such a tough, tough kid, and people care about you, and people love you, and we’re going to get you home safely,” Toy said.

Syracuse Police say Aaliyah could be anywhere including Marion, Indiana, Georgia, or even Palm Beach County, Florida.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez is asked to contact Syracuse Police or by simply calling 911.

