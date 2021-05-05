New ice rink, cafe, event center coming to Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several city improvements are coming to the Princess City, thanks to the Common Council approving nearly $50 million in stimulus bonds this past Monday.

“I get to see other mayors and communities around the state. And quite frankly, there are several that are hitting the brakes, right about now, we want to be hitting the gas with recovery efforts. And so it’s our - we have capacity, because we have been fairly conservative in our spending over time, to the point where we have a lot of options to, you know, fund programs, such as this one,” explained Mayor Dave Wood.

$20.5 million has been earmarked for a new ice rink, event center, and cafe in Ironworks Plaza at Beutter Park.

“Our Ironworks project, actually, we designed it prior to South Bend designing theirs about five years ago. And so we had the concept in place,” Wood said. “We’re also at end of life at Merrifield Ice Rink. And so that rink is beyond its service life.”

Construction is already underway on Niles Avenue and Cedar Streets. Another proposed project is a new Fire Station #2. Currently located on Main Street, near McKinley Avenue, site plans call for moving the station 2,000 feet to the east. City Planner Ken Prince said the station has outgrown its needs, including the need for accommodation for female firefighters and ample space for ambulances.

Low interest rates are incentivizing the city to embark on the eleven total projects.

“We’re getting an interest rate of a half-a-percent up to 2%, depending on the project and the timing,” said Wood. “It’s essentially we’re borrowing money for almost free.”

At this point, Prince said project costs are currently running about 20% under budget which should allow the city to expand the scope on some of the other projects listed.

The entire project list and the money allocated:

Crawford Park Niles Avenue $ 1,993,000

Cedar Street Mishawaka to Madison 2,141,700

Ironworks Plaza @ Beutter Phase 3 Café/Rink/Event 20,500,000

Battell Veteran’s Walk 2,000,000

Normain Park Master Plan/Restroom Replacement 250,000

Ironworks Plaza Sculptures, 4 total 330,000

Crawford Park Phase 1 2,200,000

Riverwalk Restoration project, bank armoring 2,400,000

West Street Connector 770,000

Fire Station #2 Design and Construction 7,600,000

Cedar St. Motor Pool Reclamation 4,000,000

