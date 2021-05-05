Advertisement

Mich. Senate: Exempt graduation ceremonies from virus order

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A split Michigan Senate has voted to exempt high school graduation ceremonies from the state’s order that restricts crowd sizes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans who control the chamber supported the bill that was sent to the GOP-led House on Wednesday, while all but one Democrat opposed it.

Under the state health department’s order, 1,000 people can be in outdoor stadiums with a fixed seating capacity of up to 10,000.

At indoor arenas, the limit is 375 - or 750 if the fixed seating capacity is more than 10,000.

