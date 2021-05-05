Advertisement

Medical Moment: New sleep disorder in kids

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good sleep is not just about the quantity of sleep a child gets, but also the quality.

Now doctors have identified a new sleep disorder in kids, not only affecting them at night, but also during the day.

Martie Salt has details about restless sleep disorder and how kids can get a good night’s sleep.

Emily gets tested every three to six months to check her levels.

The doctor says some kids with low iron levels should add more spinach, liver, and iron-enriched cereal to their diets.

But as always, check with your child’s doctor before making any changes.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Chilly with Showers Arriving
As the search continues for missing 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, a new video shows the last...
New video shows last moments of Syracuse teen before disappearance
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
There are bound to be some ‘happy campers’ in North Liberty once they figure out what’s in...
New plans to add inn at Potato Creek State Park