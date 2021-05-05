Medical Moment: New sleep disorder in kids

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Good sleep is not just about the quantity of sleep a child gets, but also the quality.

Now doctors have identified a new sleep disorder in kids, not only affecting them at night, but also during the day.

Martie Salt has details about restless sleep disorder and how kids can get a good night’s sleep.

Emily gets tested every three to six months to check her levels.

The doctor says some kids with low iron levels should add more spinach, liver, and iron-enriched cereal to their diets.

But as always, check with your child’s doctor before making any changes.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.