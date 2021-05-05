Advertisement

Kershaw goes 1 inning in shortest start, Cubs top Dodgers

The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games. Hendricks went seven innings in his sixth career complete game.
Chicago Cubs' Ildemaro Vargas, left and Jake Marisnick, center, celebrate after scoring on a wild pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers as Kyle Hendricks (28) stands nearby during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Tuesday, May, 4, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a split doubleheader. Exactly 11 years after he went just 1 1/3 innings against Milwaukee in what was his shortest start, Kershaw didn’t last long in this one. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner gave up four runs and four hits. He faced nine batters in a 39-pitch inning. The Dodgers lost for the seventh time in nine games. Hendricks went seven innings in his sixth career complete game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

