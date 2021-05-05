Advertisement

Irish slugger Niko Kavadas brings more than just power at the plate

The Penn High School graduate has hit 15 home runs in 2021, which is the fifth most in the country.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball first baseman Niko Kavadas is known for his power..

The Penn High School graduate has hit 15 home runs in 2021, which is the fifth most in the country. He’s also played five games less than anyone else who is in that Top 5.

Over this past weekend against North Carolina, Kavadas recorded four hits and drove in six runs, and none of those hits left the yard.

Irish manager Link Jarrett says this shows why Kavadas is not just a one-dimensional hitter.

“He’s an intelligent hitter that can adjust almost pitch to pitch,” Jarrett said. “I saw him at times, you can see as the at bat grows he adjusts and gets on top of that thing. Not that he’s hitting on the ground but you have to make a targeting adjustment based on the stuff that you see. We work on offensive approach which is kinda feeling out and thinking how that guy is pitching to you or to the left handed hitters or to the team and kind of adapting what you are looking to do based off of those concepts. He can check all of those boxes.”

Kavadas will look to continue to check those boxes on Friday as Notre Dame begins a three-game series with Florida State.

First pitch in Game 1 of the series is at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

