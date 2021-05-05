Advertisement

Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp remains reliable option in bullpen

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame baseball’s wins leader this season is relief pitcher Tanner Kolhepp.

The right hander is in his sophomore season after transferring from Iowa Western Junior College, and Kohlhepp is leaving his mark for the Irish in 2021...

Irish manager Link Jarrett clearly trusts him and it’s easy to see why.

Kohlhepp has appeared in more games than any other pitcher, and leads the team with 42 strike outs and with a 2.34 ERA.

Jarrett says Kohlhepp has really improved his breaking ball and his changeup this season, but there’s still room for growth.

“[Kohlhepp] is still learning his craft,” Jarrett said. “He hasn’t thrown the number of innings at the college level that a lot of these guys have thrown. I think he’s gained tremendous confidence. His first outing in his career at Notre Dame wasn’t great, but we talked about how important he was and the stuff he is running up there is going to help us win. He has just continued to evolve.”

Kohlhepp and the Irish will have another Top 15 showdown at Frank Eck Stadium this weekend as the 14th ranked Florida State Seminoles come to town.

First pitch in the series opener is on Friday at 6 PM on the ACC Network.

