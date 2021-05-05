Indiana State Police honor fallen troopers

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are honoring the state’s fallen troopers.

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the toll road post in Bristol, honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving with the Indiana State Police.

The ceremony was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Dozens of troopers were there along with families and friends.

The names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice were read aloud and there was also an outdoor gun salute.

“It’s just important for us to get together, and some of the names you know the most recent were classmates of some of the troopers that are here today, others were co-workers throughout and the stories of our co-workers that have lost their lives they go on, so when we get together we’ll hear stories, sometimes funny stories, sometimes serious stories about those and it makes them people and not just names that we hear read,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner.

Forty-seven Indiana State Patrol personnel have died in the line of duty since 1933.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.