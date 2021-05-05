Advertisement

Indiana State Police honor fallen troopers

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are honoring the state’s fallen troopers.

A ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the toll road post in Bristol, honoring those who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving with the Indiana State Police.

The ceremony was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Dozens of troopers were there along with families and friends.

The names of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice were read aloud and there was also an outdoor gun salute.

“It’s just important for us to get together, and some of the names you know the most recent were classmates of some of the troopers that are here today, others were co-workers throughout and the stories of our co-workers that have lost their lives they go on, so when we get together we’ll hear stories, sometimes funny stories, sometimes serious stories about those and it makes them people and not just names that we hear read,” says Sgt. Ted Bohner.

Forty-seven Indiana State Patrol personnel have died in the line of duty since 1933.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools referendum fails in unofficial count
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
A standoff in Mississippi has resulted in two deaths.
Police: Infant shot in standoff with Louisiana slaying suspect dies
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash

Latest News

People were able to drop off diapers in front of the Town and Country Shopping Center in...
Christ Child Society holds second annual Diaper Drop
Whitko Community Schools
Whitko schools gives staff $1,000 stipend
The first one hatched last week, and the other two broke over the weekend.
Falcons hatch on County-City Building
Andy Hartley gave his letter of resignation to the school board Tuesday night.
Plymouth Community School Corp. superintendent resigns