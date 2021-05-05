Advertisement

Indiana reaches 2M vaccinated but new shots rate sluggish

Coronavirus in Indiana
Coronavirus in Indiana(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks while coronavirus-related hospitalizations have slowly climbed to their highest number since February.

State health department statistics updated Wednesday show that about 2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Indiana, or about 37% of those ages 16 and older.

Indiana’s vaccination rate has remained at about 40,000 people a day over the past three weeks. That is down from the state’s peak of more than 50,000 a day in early April.

Health officials have said they are worried about increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants at a time when so many people aren’t immunized.

