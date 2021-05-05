Advertisement

Hornets hold on for crucial 102-99 win over Pistons

Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) passes around the defense of Charlotte Hornets center...
Detroit Pistons guard Frank Jackson (5) passes around the defense of Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller (40) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and the Charlotte Hornets took another step toward the postseason with a 102-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer. Hamidou Diallo scored a career-high 35 points for Detroit.

