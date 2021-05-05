First Alert Forecast: The Sun Returns to Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a northerly breeze that will keep the highs on the cooler side. Highs only reaching the middle 50s with a stiff breeze gusting to 25 miles per hour at times. High of 55.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Turning cold overnight with a mixture of some clouds. Patchy areas of frost are possible by Thursday morning. Low of 39.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine to start with increasing clouds and a chance for rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Another system to bring some light to moderate rain showers that will become scattered into the evening before moving out of the area before Friday morning. High of 55.

FRIDAY: A few sprinkles in the morning with a mixture of sun and clouds but remaining on the cooler side. Highs only reaching the upper 50s with breezy conditions and gusty winds at times. High of 59.

LONG RANGE: Looking ahead towards Mother’s Day weekend, we have yet another chance of rain coming Saturday evening into Sunday. Right now, it looks like most of the rain will stay to the South with a few showers possible. The track of this system will determine if Michiana gets some rain or if the wet weather stays to the South. We will keep an eye on this time frame, but if you were thinking of having outdoor plans, have a backup just in case! Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 4th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 64

Tuesday’s Low: 46

Precipitation: 0.01″

