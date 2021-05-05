Advertisement

Elkhart schools referendum fails in unofficial count

Elkhart Community Schools buses
Elkhart Community Schools buses(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The unofficial results are in. The Elkhart Community Schools Referendum will likely not pass.

Tuesday, residents voted on a referendum to support Elkhart Community Schools.

The unofficial total results are in:

A little over 2,000 said “yes,”

And over 3,700 said “no.”

Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer says it is disappointing there was not more buy-in from the community.

“By the referendum not passing we will find ourselves in an immensely difficult position. I know there are teachers and staff right now who would have letters of resignation ready to go that they will leave our district. And some of those will be impactful in places like our early college program and career tech courses and offerings there at the career center. That will make our job all the more difficult because it becomes this spiral of if we don’t have the programs that people want, more students choose not to come. That impacts our funding, which causes more cuts. We become one of those communities in decline,” he says.

Thalheimer says he appreciates those who took the time to understand the reasoning behind the referendum

“That’s the thing that’s been most important to be me through the whole time period over the last several weeks is the number of people who have called in and kind of inquired and wanted to know for themselves and not buy into misinformation, seeking out information, most people at the end of it were like ‘okay, I understand where you are coming from.’”

He also hosted town halls to help educate people.

“But we have tried very much from the beginning to say this is our economic situation, this is how funding works for Indiana...these are the 18.2 million dollar worth of cuts that we made over the last decade.”

Nonetheless, teachers and community members have praised Thalheimer for his hard work and leadership.

Thalheimer says he will keep fighting for his staff and students.

