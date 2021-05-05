Christ Child Society holds second annual Diaper Drop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Christ Child Society of South Bend held its second annual Diaper Drop Wednesday.

From 9 this morning until 2 in the afternoon, people were able to drop off diapers in front of the Town and Country Shopping Center in Mishawaka—all without having to leave their cars.

The Christ Child Society calls it a no-contact way to help local moms.

“The need for diapers in the community is very strong because people are suffering from economic barrier right now with the Covid, many layoffs that sort of thing...in the first year of a child’s life, they use about 300 diapers a month, often,” says Debbie Low, chairperson of the diaper drive for the Christ Child Society.

Diapers from the drive will be delivered to multiple agencies, including the Center for the Homeless, YWCA and Saint Margaret’s House.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.