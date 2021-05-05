Chilly with Showers Arriving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - CHILLY WEATHER CONTINUES... Yes, it “looked” absolutely gorgeous today with all the sunshine...but it was still 12 degrees chillier than what we expect this time of the year. On Thursday, a weak system will bring clouds and showers...and that means even chillier temperatures. Still a slight chance of a shower Friday, and again Saturday night or early Sunday. Overall, it will remain rather chilly through this Mother’s Day weekend. Then it looks like a SLOOOWWW warm up next week...still below north, but at least getting closer to what we expect in May...

Tonight: Chilly...clear skies giving way to clouds overnight. Low: 39, Wind: Var 3-6

Thursday: Showers likely at times through mid-afternoon...then becoming sunny late. Remaining quite chilly. High: 53, Wind: Becoming NW 7-14

Thursday night: Variably cloudy...slight chance of a shower...also a slight chance for patchy frost late. Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny with a shower possible in spots. High: 56

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.