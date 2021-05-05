Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0

CINCINNATI (AP) - Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0. It was a historic night at the plate for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter. Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, a year before the designated hitter came into play. Jose Abreu homered as the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)