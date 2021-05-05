Advertisement

Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0

Jose Abreu homered as the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.
Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds
Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) - Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0. It was a historic night at the plate for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter. Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, a year before the designated hitter came into play. Jose Abreu homered as the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.

