Bote hits walk-off against Dodgers in the ninth

David Bote, who tagged Kershaw for a three-run double in a 7-1 win, delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning of the nightcap.
The Chicago Cubs celebrate David Bote's game winning RBI single as they tear off his jersey...
The Chicago Cubs celebrate David Bote's game winning RBI single as they tear off his jersey during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-3. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Trevor Bauer didn’t get through the fifth in the nightcap, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 to sweep a split doubleheader. David Bote, who tagged Kershaw for a three-run double in a 7-1 win, delivered a game-ending single in the ninth inning of the nightcap. Javier Báez hit a tying, two-run homer with two outs in the eighth. Chicago took two from the World Series champions after losing seven of nine. The Dodgers lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

