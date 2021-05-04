Advertisement

Westbrook has 21 boards, 24 assists; Wizards blast Pacers

Rui Hachimura scored 27 points and Bradley Beal had 26 as Washington scored a season high and moved within one-half game of Indiana for ninth place in the East.
Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) guards Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4)...
Indiana Pacers guard Justin Holiday (8) guards Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) as he looks to pass during the first half of a basketball game, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Russell Westbrook had the third game in NBA history with 20-plus rebounds and 20-plus assists, and the surging Washington Wizards moved closer to Indiana in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. The Wizards outgunned the Pacers 154-141. Westbrook finished with 14 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and a career-high-tying 24 assists. He has 32 triple-doubles this season and is three short of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record of 181. Rui Hachimura scored 27 points and Bradley Beal had 26 as Washington scored a season high and moved within one-half game of Indiana for ninth place in the East.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

