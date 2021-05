Ind. (WNDU) - The ramps at the U.S. 20-35 and I-94 interchange will be closed next Tuesday.

The westbound U.S. 20 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Once that work is complete, the eastbound ramps will be closed for the same work.

All work is expected to be completed that afternoon.

