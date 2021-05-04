St. Joseph County Commissioners vote against vaccine passports

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioners are taking a strong stance against vaccine passports.

Today, they passed a resolution stating people should not be required by government mandate or by any business to share their vaccination status.

“All of us have personal reasons for taking or not taking the vaccinee. Some of us don’t even need it because we’re naturally immune. To say that only the vaccinated in our community can enjoy all the privileges in our society is un-American,” says Amy Drake of Granger.

“I understand vaccines for diseases such as polio, chicken pox, mumps and measles among others are required in school and travel, so why not the Covid vaccine? Because the Covid vaccine has not yet been approved by the FDA. They are still experimental and no one knows their long term effects,” says Margaret Demaegd of Mishawaka.

A recently passed state law prohibits governments from requiring vaccination passports or requiring employees to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Indiana does not prevent private employers from requiring proof of vaccination.

