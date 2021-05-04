South Bend woman charged in February car crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 27-year-old South Bend woman is charged in connection to a February car crash on Bremen Highway.

Authorities charged Searra Huereca with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance after she turned herself in today and was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

On February 19, St. Joseph County police was sent to a crash on Bremen Highway-State Road 331, just north of New Road.

There, they found a silver Equinox and a Toyota SUV with heavy damage to the front ends of the cars.

The driver of the equinox was Huereca, while the driver of the Toyota was Amanda Villa, who suffered a broken femur and a broken pelvis from the crash.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Huereca was given a drug test at the hospital, where results show she had marijuana in her system.

Huereca can face up to six years in jail.

