Advertisement

South Bend woman charged in February car crash

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 27-year-old South Bend woman is charged in connection to a February car crash on Bremen Highway.

Authorities charged Searra Huereca with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance after she turned herself in today and was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

On February 19, St. Joseph County police was sent to a crash on Bremen Highway-State Road 331, just north of New Road.

There, they found a silver Equinox and a Toyota SUV with heavy damage to the front ends of the cars.

The driver of the equinox was Huereca, while the driver of the Toyota was Amanda Villa, who suffered a broken femur and a broken pelvis from the crash.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Huereca was given a drug test at the hospital, where results show she had marijuana in her system.

Huereca can face up to six years in jail.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

Healthcare workers discuss how COVID-19 has changed the industry.
Pandemic Toll: Healthcare workers say COVID-19 changed them, and the industry
Governor Eric Holcomb came to town to sign the state’s first ever Indian gaming compact with...
Gov. Holcomb signs Indiana’s first-ever tribal gaming compact
Berrien County Health Department
Berrien County health officials address fight against COVID-19
Treatment includes surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation and in some cases,...
Medical Moment: Surgery and radiation at the same time