South Bend woman charged in February car crash
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 27-year-old South Bend woman is charged in connection to a February car crash on Bremen Highway.
Authorities charged Searra Huereca with operating a vehicle with a controlled substance after she turned herself in today and was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.
On February 19, St. Joseph County police was sent to a crash on Bremen Highway-State Road 331, just north of New Road.
There, they found a silver Equinox and a Toyota SUV with heavy damage to the front ends of the cars.
The driver of the equinox was Huereca, while the driver of the Toyota was Amanda Villa, who suffered a broken femur and a broken pelvis from the crash.
Both were taken to the hospital.
Huereca was given a drug test at the hospital, where results show she had marijuana in her system.
Huereca can face up to six years in jail.
