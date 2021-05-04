Advertisement

South Bend schools superintendent gives final ‘Talks with Todd’ for year

Dr. Cummings thanked the students, parents and educators who have stayed the course through...
Dr. Cummings thanked the students, parents and educators who have stayed the course through what’s been an unprecedented school year.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Schools’ superintendent held his end-of-the-year ‘Talks with Todd’ session today.

Dr. Cummings thanked the students, parents and educators who have stayed the course through what’s been an unprecedented school year.

“I’m very proud of all of our folks... and how we’ve worked on redesigning two elementary schools. How we’ve continued to be efficient and save the district money. How we have ensure connectivity for all of our students and families. and how we’ve served nearly 2-million meals over the course of the pandemic,” he says.

The next ‘Talks with Todd’ is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

Unified Sports started in 1989, but this year South Bend students will be able to participate...
SBCSC host first ever Unified Sports Celebration
Volunteers and organizers worked together to pick up garbage from the neighborhood surrounding...
Volunteers clean up trash around Charles Black Center in South Bend
Jordan has been in foster care for the past six years. He would like to connect with a family...
Wednesday’s Child: Jordan loves sports
Four Flags is now under new ownership and they want to show you how they’ve worked to improve...
Four Flags Antique Mall hosting open house under new ownership