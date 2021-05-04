South Bend schools superintendent gives final ‘Talks with Todd’ for year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Schools’ superintendent held his end-of-the-year ‘Talks with Todd’ session today.

Dr. Cummings thanked the students, parents and educators who have stayed the course through what’s been an unprecedented school year.

“I’m very proud of all of our folks... and how we’ve worked on redesigning two elementary schools. How we’ve continued to be efficient and save the district money. How we have ensure connectivity for all of our students and families. and how we’ve served nearly 2-million meals over the course of the pandemic,” he says.

The next ‘Talks with Todd’ is scheduled for June 1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.