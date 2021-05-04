South Bend Cub Cole Roederer built batting cage in offseason to get extra work in

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday is the day we’ve been waiting on since 2019 as the South Bend Cubs finally play a regular season baseball game.

One South Bend Cub has been itching to get on the field. That’s 2019 Midwest League Champion Cole Roederer.

The South Bend Cubs outfielder did not play a season in 2020, and the California native Roederer could not work out with his teammates until recently due to pandemic.

At his parents home, Roederer spent a week building a batting cage with his Dad and Mom so he could put in some work this offseason.

Roederer says this was the hardest he’s ever worked in an offseason, and a lot of that hard work came in his home made cage.

“I had been talking to my dad one day because I had been really stressed out about not being to work out,” Roederer said. “He told me, ‘Alright man, let’s build a cage. We’ll do whatever we have to do. We’ll get the tractor. We’ll level everything out. We will do whatever you need to do to make sure you have the stuff you need to play ball.’ Got the tractor, leveled out the top area of our house and just put in a cage. A lot of manual hours. A lot of that labor. But it ended up being a decent cage. I was able to get some work in there and start my progression.”

The season starts for Roederer and the South Bend Cubs tomorrow in a six game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

First pitch is at 7:05 PM at Four Winds Fields, and there will be fireworks after the game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.