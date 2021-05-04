Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller spoke with those who know the girl to learn more about how they are trying to get her home safely.

14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez has been missing from Syracuse since last Tuesday.

She is 5 foot 9 and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 a.m. wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

Those who know Aaliyah from a dance studio she has been a part of for years describe her as a kind and selfless girl, and they say they were shocked when they learned of her disappearance.

“I really, really need her home. I need her home for me. I need her home for her family. For herself, her safety,” Katie Reynolds who danced with Aaliyah said.

“She’s two weeks older than my daughter, so they’re super close in age. So I just can’t imagine her being missing. As the days go on, I just increasingly become more concerned and more worried for her wellbeing,” Collette Sites whose daughter danced with Aaliyah said.

Reynolds, Sites and others say they are doing everything they can from posting on social media to handing out hundreds of flyers.

“If this was your kid, you would be doing the same thing. This is not my kid, but I’m doing as much as I can because I can’t even imagine what her parents are feeling like right now,” Reynolds said.

They need people to share Aaliyah’s picture and information in hopes of getting her home safe.

“Whatever has happened, whatever is going on, I just really hope that she’s okay, and I want her to be returned to safety,” Aaliyah’s Ballet Instructor Hailey Toy said.

“It just takes one person possibly seeing her or spotting something funny or, you know, just that one person. So just keep spreading the word. I just want to make sure that her face is out there,” Sites said.

If you have any information about Aaliyah, please call Syracuse Police or 911.

