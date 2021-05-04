Advertisement

Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WNDU) - The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller spoke with those who know the girl to learn more about how they are trying to get her home safely.

14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez has been missing from Syracuse since last Tuesday.

She is 5 foot 9 and 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 a.m. wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

Those who know Aaliyah from a dance studio she has been a part of for years describe her as a kind and selfless girl, and they say they were shocked when they learned of her disappearance.

“I really, really need her home. I need her home for me. I need her home for her family. For herself, her safety,” Katie Reynolds who danced with Aaliyah said.

“She’s two weeks older than my daughter, so they’re super close in age. So I just can’t imagine her being missing. As the days go on, I just increasingly become more concerned and more worried for her wellbeing,” Collette Sites whose daughter danced with Aaliyah said.

Reynolds, Sites and others say they are doing everything they can from posting on social media to handing out hundreds of flyers.

“If this was your kid, you would be doing the same thing. This is not my kid, but I’m doing as much as I can because I can’t even imagine what her parents are feeling like right now,” Reynolds said.

They need people to share Aaliyah’s picture and information in hopes of getting her home safe.

“Whatever has happened, whatever is going on, I just really hope that she’s okay, and I want her to be returned to safety,” Aaliyah’s Ballet Instructor Hailey Toy said.

“It just takes one person possibly seeing her or spotting something funny or, you know, just that one person. So just keep spreading the word. I just want to make sure that her face is out there,” Sites said.

If you have any information about Aaliyah, please call Syracuse Police or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting

Latest News

Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second...
Heart issue reason for Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah’s fall in 2021 NFL Draft
Amid reports of a nationwide pool tablet shortage, how can you safely clean your pool?
How to safely open pools amid chlorine tablet shortage
Fully Vaccinated percentage in Michiana as of 5-3
Vaccine Tracker: New York Times story says herd immunity unlikely