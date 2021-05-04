Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired

Police are investigating shots fired near Southeast Neighborhood Park, between Rush and Marietta streets.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating shots fired near Southeast Neighborhood Park, between Rush and Marietta streets.

Initial investigation leads police to believe it was a back-and-forth shooting, but this has not been confirmed.

There were no signs of anyone injured, but hospitals are on standby for anyone coming in with gunshot wounds.

A nearby house was struck.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

