Police investigating shots fired
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating shots fired near Southeast Neighborhood Park, between Rush and Marietta streets.
Initial investigation leads police to believe it was a back-and-forth shooting, but this has not been confirmed.
There were no signs of anyone injured, but hospitals are on standby for anyone coming in with gunshot wounds.
A nearby house was struck.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.
