Advertisement

Pfizer vaccine expected to be available for 12-15-year-old next week, what it means for students

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As vaccine distribution efforts continue, a new age group is now in the mix.

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to become the first with emergency authorization by the FDA to vaccinate children from 12 to 15 years old as early as next week, according to the New York Times.

“We have been waiting and waiting for this vaccine to be approved and I’m so happy that adolescents are now eligible,” South Bend pediatrician Saira Rahman told 16 News Now Tuesday.

This comes one month after health officials revealed clinical trials showed no signs of symptomatic infection. However, despite a push from local pediatricians, like Rahman, for children to get vaccinated, many school districts across Michiana, like Niles Community Schools, say they are not ready to make the vaccine mandatory just yet.

“At this point, it would take an order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or working with our locals to navigate that,” Niles Community Schools COVID-19 Preparedness Coordinator Tracy Hertsel says.

Other school districts, like Elkhart Community Schools, say they are staying firm on their stance to not require the vaccine.

“If the vaccines move beyond emergency authorization and the State of Indiana requires the vaccination, then we would follow those state requirements like we do for other vaccinations,” Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Thalheimer said in a statement.

Currently, the state of Indiana is requiring these vaccines for students K-12 in 2021-2022.

Indiana student vaccine requirements
Indiana student vaccine requirements(WNDU)

The idea of adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list, something South Bend pediatrician Saira Rahman says may be the key to ending the pandemic.

“About 3.7 million kids have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 15,000 have been hospitalized, and more than 300 have died so this does affect children. It is important for children to be immunized to help end this pandemic,” Rahman says.

16 News Now also reached out to South Bend Schools Tuesday about whether or not mandatory COVID-19 vaccines are in their future. However, they did not provide a response.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

Healthcare workers discuss how COVID-19 has changed the industry.
Pandemic Toll: Healthcare workers say COVID-19 changed them, and the industry
Today, they passed a resolution stating people should not be required by government mandate or...
St. Joseph County Commissioners vote against vaccine passports
Vaccines slowing COVID spread
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May