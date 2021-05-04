Advertisement

Opening day at Four Winds Field is here

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After 600 days, the South Bend Cubs are back!

The team is facing off against the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday for opening night.

This will be the first game since September 2019.

South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin says opening night is about more than just a game; it is about families making memories once again.

“At the end of the day, this is where eight thousand friends and family gather to share just good times together,” Berlin said. “And to have that kind of energy in this little corner of South Bend is a really special place. There’s a great vibe here and I’m just really looking forward to tonight so much, just to re-capture that.”

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will take place after the game.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Fully Vaccinated percentage in Michiana as of 5-3
Vaccine Tracker: New York Times story says herd immunity unlikely
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting

Latest News

Barn fire in Madison Township
Barn goes up in fire in Madison Township
Indiana State Fair
Indiana State Fair returns for summer of 2021
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire