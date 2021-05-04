Opening day at Four Winds Field is here

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After 600 days, the South Bend Cubs are back!

The team is facing off against the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday for opening night.

This will be the first game since September 2019.

South Bend Cubs owner Andrew Berlin says opening night is about more than just a game; it is about families making memories once again.

“At the end of the day, this is where eight thousand friends and family gather to share just good times together,” Berlin said. “And to have that kind of energy in this little corner of South Bend is a really special place. There’s a great vibe here and I’m just really looking forward to tonight so much, just to re-capture that.”

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Fireworks will take place after the game.

