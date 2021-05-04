Officials undergo fire training at South Bend airport

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are undergoing a fire training at the South Bend International Airport.

The St. Joseph County Airport Authority Department of Public Safety took part in the live burns.

It’s happening in the northwest corner of the airfield.

Officials say it’s helpful to get a hands-on learning experience.

“It’s very important, very important. uh, you can watch videos all you want and talk about it, but there’s noting like actually doing it, and the practical hands on is most important. So it’s a great opportunity for us. We’re fortunate to have a live fire training facility here at the airport and we’re making the most use of it we can,” says Mike Ornat, Chief of Public Safety.

The training is mandated by the FAA, and this year, 12 members of the safety department participated.

