New mural painted on the side of South Bend apartment complex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another mural is making South Bend a little bit brighter. Local artist Alex Allen’s latest masterpiece is located on the side of Eddy Street Apartments. The project was commissioned by the property owner, Tiffany Group Real Estate Advisors.

“We’re on a busy corner. The people sit, and there’s a stoplight. And they’re looking at the building,” said John Tiffany, Lead Developer. “So now, when you’re sitting at the light and looking at our building, you can, you know, look at the mural, and you know that it adds color to the corner. So we’re happy with it.”

Aside from being asked to incorporate Notre Dame colors, Alex had a lot of freedom when it came to designing the mural. She spent up to 10 hours the last three days working on it. Tuesday was the final day.

“I don’t even want to say goodbye! I want to keep going,” she said.

Alex has painted other murals in the city, notably a pair of angel wings on the side of a building on Sample Street as well as the mural near the corner of Monroe and Michigan Streets. Her next project is in Michigan City where she will paint on rooftops. Plans are in the works for her to complete a second mural at Eddy Street Apartments.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.