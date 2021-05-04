Advertisement

New mural painted on the side of South Bend apartment complex

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another mural is making South Bend a little bit brighter. Local artist Alex Allen’s latest masterpiece is located on the side of Eddy Street Apartments. The project was commissioned by the property owner, Tiffany Group Real Estate Advisors.

“We’re on a busy corner. The people sit, and there’s a stoplight. And they’re looking at the building,” said John Tiffany, Lead Developer. “So now, when you’re sitting at the light and looking at our building, you can, you know, look at the mural, and you know that it adds color to the corner. So we’re happy with it.”

Aside from being asked to incorporate Notre Dame colors, Alex had a lot of freedom when it came to designing the mural. She spent up to 10 hours the last three days working on it. Tuesday was the final day.

“I don’t even want to say goodbye! I want to keep going,” she said.

Alex has painted other murals in the city, notably a pair of angel wings on the side of a building on Sample Street as well as the mural near the corner of Monroe and Michigan Streets. Her next project is in Michigan City where she will paint on rooftops. Plans are in the works for her to complete a second mural at Eddy Street Apartments.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Police are continuing to investigate in Elkhart after a shooting left 14-year-old boy seriously...
More details in Elkhart shooting of 14-year-old expected to be released Tuesday

Latest News

Healthcare workers discuss how COVID-19 has changed the industry.
Pandemic Toll: Healthcare workers say COVID-19 changed them, and the industry
Governor Eric Holcomb came to town to sign the state’s first ever Indian gaming compact with...
Gov. Holcomb signs Indiana’s first-ever tribal gaming compact
South Bend woman charged in February car crash
South Bend woman charged in February car crash
Berrien County Health Department
Berrien County health officials address fight against COVID-19
Treatment includes surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation and in some cases,...
Medical Moment: Surgery and radiation at the same time