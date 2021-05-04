New Carlisle working on high-speed fiber project

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Efforts are underway to connect the town of New Carlisle with fiber optic cable.

A 24-mile redundant fiber loop to an industrial park on the west side of St. Joseph County is already being built.

The county agreed today to seek bids on an additional 1.4 mile loop that would bring broadband to town.

“So it will connect the library, the schools, the Main Street Corridor, but would also be available for residential use,” says Bill Schalliol, St. Joseph County Economic Development Director.

“We certainly have some levels of broadband and some levels of fiber within many of our communities, but it really is underwhelming considering the new work at home, and school at home options that so many people are facing during the pandemic.”

The project bids will be opened on May 25.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.