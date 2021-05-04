Advertisement

Names released in Mishawaka police chase that ended in arrests

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know the names of two people who were arrested after a police chase in Mishawaka on Monday.

Police say they tried to pull over 30-year-old Nicholas Singleton on outstanding warrants.

That’s when he allegedly hit multiple police cars.

During a 20-minute chase, the truck also hit two vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The chase ended after the suspect hit stop sticks and ran into a wall on Lincolnway.

Singleton is charged with resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal recklessness.

30-year-old Krystal Pinkowski is also facing several charges.

