Names released in Mishawaka police chase that ended in arrests
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know the names of two people who were arrested after a police chase in Mishawaka on Monday.
Police say they tried to pull over 30-year-old Nicholas Singleton on outstanding warrants.
That’s when he allegedly hit multiple police cars.
During a 20-minute chase, the truck also hit two vehicles.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
The chase ended after the suspect hit stop sticks and ran into a wall on Lincolnway.
Singleton is charged with resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal recklessness.
30-year-old Krystal Pinkowski is also facing several charges.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.