Names released in Mishawaka police chase that ended in arrests

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - We now know the names of two people who were arrested after a police chase in Mishawaka on Monday.

Police say they tried to pull over 30-year-old Nicholas Singleton on outstanding warrants.

That’s when he allegedly hit multiple police cars.

During a 20-minute chase, the truck also hit two vehicles.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The chase ended after the suspect hit stop sticks and ran into a wall on Lincolnway.

Singleton is charged with resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal recklessness.

30-year-old Krystal Pinkowski is also facing several charges.

