Michael Ryan ready to leave mark as South Bend Cubs new manager

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When the South Bend Cubs last played, they were led by manager Buddy Bailey to the 2019 Midwest League title.

However, the Cubs will have a new skipper on the perch in the dugout at Four Winds Field in 2021.

The South Bend Cubs manager this season is Michael Ryan. He joined the Cubs organization in 2020.

Prior to that, he spent seven seasons as a manager in the Pittsburgh Pirates system in Double-A Altoona.

Like Bailey, Ryan has a championship pedigree. He helped lead the Altoona-Curve to the 2017 Eastern League Championship.

Ryan is excited to coach in South Bend and believes his style of managing will translate well with the Cubs.

“To me, it’s all about building that relationship with each guy having their back,” Ryan said. “I feel like if a player honestly knows you care about them, just with past experience, they would run through a wall for you. Anytime you have that great relationship, you can ask a player to do certain things and they’ll trust you. I think that will help them get the best results out on the field. Just being that little step along the way in order to try to get them to the major leagues.”

Now these South Bend Cubs are a bit closer to the big leagues. South Bend is now a High-A Ball team, before they were in Low-A Ball.

It’s an exciting time for new manager Michael Ryan and the South Bend Cubs. Opening Day is here.

