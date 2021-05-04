Medical Moment: Surgery and radiation at the same time

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - More than 400,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor.

Treatment includes surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radiation and in some cases, chemotherapy.

But the FDA has now approved the expanded use of a small square of biomaterial that provides the benefits of radiation without additional procedures.

Martie Salt has more.

The gamma-tiles were originally approved for use in 2019 for patients with recurrent tumors.

But late last year, the FDA allowed surgeons to use the materials in patients with newly diagnosed cancer giving patients more options.

