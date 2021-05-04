Advertisement

Magic top Pistons 119-112 behind Bamba’s big night

The Magic led 51-48 at halftime and then shot 13 of 18 from the field in the third.
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba pulls down a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Mo Bamba had 22 points and 15 rebounds - both career highs - and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-112. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 26 points in a game that had little at stake - with the possible exception of lottery positioning. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA. Orlando is now even with Oklahoma City for the fourth-worst mark. The Magic led 51-48 at halftime and then shot 13 of 18 from the field in the third.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

