Magic top Pistons 119-112 behind Bamba’s big night

DETROIT (AP) - Mo Bamba had 22 points and 15 rebounds - both career highs - and the Orlando Magic beat the Detroit Pistons 119-112. Saddiq Bey led Detroit with 26 points in a game that had little at stake - with the possible exception of lottery positioning. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA. Orlando is now even with Oklahoma City for the fourth-worst mark. The Magic led 51-48 at halftime and then shot 13 of 18 from the field in the third.

