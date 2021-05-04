Advertisement

Indiana State Fair returns for summer of 2021

Published: May. 4, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Fair is returning this summer. It will take place Friday July 30 through Sunday August 22.

This year’s State Fair theme is celebrating all things Indiana and the resiliency of the Hoosier Spirit.

This year the State Fair will add a weekend to the front end of the Fair schedule and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays weekly. Officials say they have been working with the Indiana State Department of Health on the plans.

“We have almost three full months before we open the 2021 Indiana State Fair, and we are confident that with our 250+ acre, mostly outdoor campus we will be able to host our Fair late this summer,” Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye said. “We know this year’s State Fair may look a little different, and we are prepared for that. By adding an additional weekend, it allows us to spread Fair attendance across a new weekend. This event matters to our State and our fairgoers; it’s an important part of annual Hoosier family traditions.”

The Fair is planning to bring back fairgoer favorites including carnival rides, fun, wacky fair food, 4-H competitions, and free entertainment.

