Heart issue reason for Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah’s fall in 2021 NFL Draft

Schefter reports doctors did clear Owusu-Koramoah, but it did play a role in him dropping in the Draft.
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second...
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Several draft experts believed former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would be the first Domer off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Owusu-Koramoah was a projected first round pick but he slid all the way to the 52nd overall pick to the Cleveland Browns.

Several scouts indicated that Owusu-Koramoah’s smaller size 216-pound frame was a contributing factor to him falling in the draft.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Owusu-Koramoah also had a heart issue that came up late in the process and is why he fell out of the first round.

Schefter reports doctors did clear Owusu-Koramoah, but it did play a role in him dropping in the Draft.

