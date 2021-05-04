Advertisement

Harris, Curry lead 76ers past Bulls 106-94

Chicago remained 12th in the East.
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls' Daniel Theis during the...
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris, left, shoots over Chicago Bulls' Daniel Theis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 106-94. Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers finished with five starters in double figures. Ben Simmons scored 15 points, Danny Green had 14 and a relatively quiet Joel Embiid scored 13. Coby White scored 23 points for the Bulls, who played without both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic for the second straight game. Chicago remained 12th in the East.

