Advertisement

Former Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg says Notre Dame helped prepare him for next level

Eichenberg says playing offensive line at a school like Notre Dame really helped prepare him for this next level.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, nine Domers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the most ever in the Brian Kelly era.

The first Domer to hear his name called on Draft night was offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, who was selected 42nd overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Notre Dame is often nicknamed “Offensive Line U” due to the amount of offensive lineman who have made their way to the NFL.

Eichenberg says playing offensive line at a school like Notre Dame really helped prepare him for this next level.

“You know the guys who have come before me, they set the standard,” Eichenberg said. “I’ve tried to carry that on. Moving forward, it’s not about where you get drafted, it’s how long you play for and if you play well. From here on out, it was my mindset this whole process is I want to help my team win. I want to be consistent. From here on out, I am just going to learn the playbook the best I can, get everything down and help my team win.”

In the 11 years of the Brian Kelly era, an Irish offensive lineman has been the first position selected four different times.

Eichenberg is the latest as he takes his talents to South Beach.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second...
Heart issue reason for Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah’s fall in 2021 NFL Draft
Irish manager Link Jarrett in the dugout on Sunday May 2, 2021 against North Carolina.
Notre Dame baseball now ranked as No. 2 team in the country
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah celebrates with his family after being selected with the 52nd overall...
Brian Kelly thrilled with “significant impact” made in 2021 NFL Draft
Former Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson lines up before the Blue-Gold spring game on May 1,...
Irish wide receiver Jordan Johnson announces he will transfer from Notre Dame