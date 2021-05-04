Former Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg says Notre Dame helped prepare him for next level

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the weekend, nine Domers were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is the most ever in the Brian Kelly era.

The first Domer to hear his name called on Draft night was offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, who was selected 42nd overall by the Miami Dolphins.

Notre Dame is often nicknamed “Offensive Line U” due to the amount of offensive lineman who have made their way to the NFL.

Eichenberg says playing offensive line at a school like Notre Dame really helped prepare him for this next level.

“You know the guys who have come before me, they set the standard,” Eichenberg said. “I’ve tried to carry that on. Moving forward, it’s not about where you get drafted, it’s how long you play for and if you play well. From here on out, it was my mindset this whole process is I want to help my team win. I want to be consistent. From here on out, I am just going to learn the playbook the best I can, get everything down and help my team win.”

In the 11 years of the Brian Kelly era, an Irish offensive lineman has been the first position selected four different times.

Eichenberg is the latest as he takes his talents to South Beach.

