First Alert Forecast: Afternoon Scattered Showers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few sprinkles to begin the day. Scattered light showers in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, cool, and breezy with a high in the upper 50s. High of 57.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers end, and clouds begin to clear as northerly winds keep things cooler. Lows drop into the lower 40s. Low of 42.

WEDNESDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day while remaining cooler. The breeze is stiff from the North keeping the cooler air locked in. Highs only reach the middle 50s in the afternoon. High of 55.

THURSDAY: Remaining on the cooler side with increasing clouds and scattered showers possible in the afternoon and evening. This brings in some cool air which will drop overnight temperatures closer to the freezing mark, frost possible late this week. High of 57.

LONG RANGE: Looking ahead towards Mother’s Day weekend, we have yet another chance of rain coming Saturday evening into Sunday. The track of this system will determine how long the wet weather lasts through the day to celebrate mom! We will keep an eye on this time frame, but if you were thinking of having outdoor plans, have a backup just in case! Keep checking back for the latest First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 3rd, 2021

Monday’s High: 68

Monday’s Low: 57

Precipitation: 0.40″

