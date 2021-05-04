Advertisement

FBI: Armed man shot by officers outside CIA headquarters

At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The...
At least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia. The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) - Authorities say at least one FBI agent opened fire on an armed man outside CIA headquarters in Virginia.

The FBI says the suspect was shot and wounded after he “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon” Monday evening.

The unidentified suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known.

The FBI said it is reviewing the incident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
Nineteen cats are looking for a second home after someone left them outside the Michiana Humane...
19 cats left outside Michiana Humane Society overnight
1 killed, another injured in Benton Harbor shooting
1 arrested in fatal Benton Harbor shooting

Latest News

The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
Crews responded to a deadly house fire in Benton Harbor.
1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire