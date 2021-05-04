1 dead after Benton Harbor house fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor.

It happened in the area of East May Street and McAlister Street.

The call came in just before 7 p.m. Monday night for reports of a fire in a duplex.

When crews arrived they found a woman on the first floor of the home. She was removed, but ultimately died, according to officials.

There is no word on her identity at this time.

The cause remains unknown.

The Michigan State Fire Marshal will begin investigating Tuesday morning.

