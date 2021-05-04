Advertisement

Berrien County health officials address fight against COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County health officials addressed their local and statewide fight against Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer laid out the “Vacc to Normal” plan, with a primary goal of vaccinating 70 percent or more of Michiganders.

“So once we hit 55% of Michiganders vaccinated, and that’s 4.4 million people, and once we hit that 55%, first dose then two weeks, because we want everyone to reap those benefits, but once we hit that 55% that’s when the requirement for remote work will be eliminated,” says Berrien County Health Officer Nicki Britten. “To reach 55% in Berrien County we’re going to need 68,000 residents with their first dose.

Britten emphasized that the state, not just the county, would need to hit the 70 percent park in order to see most restrictions rolled back.

