Benton Harbor approves multi-million-dollar housing projects

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners gave a vote of support Monday to a pair of multi-million-dollar projects bringing more than 100 housing units to the city.

This is according to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium.

One of the projects includes Whirlpool building a $20-million apartment complex across the street from its corporate headquarters.

It’s part of the company’s plan and pledge to increase its African-American workforce by 50 percent over the next five years.

Construction is expected to begin in July, with the end goal in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.