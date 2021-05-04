Advertisement

Benton Harbor approves multi-million-dollar housing projects

Whirlpool's pledge to racial equality and fairness has spawned plans to construct an apartment...
Whirlpool’s pledge to racial equality and fairness has spawned plans to construct an apartment building near downtown Benton Harbor.(Whirlpool)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor City Commissioners gave a vote of support Monday to a pair of multi-million-dollar projects bringing more than 100 housing units to the city.

This is according to our reporting partners at the Herald Palladium.

One of the projects includes Whirlpool building a $20-million apartment complex across the street from its corporate headquarters.

It’s part of the company’s plan and pledge to increase its African-American workforce by 50 percent over the next five years.

Construction is expected to begin in July, with the end goal in 2022.

