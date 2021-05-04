Bears release left tackle Leno after drafting Jenkins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have released veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Leno says on Twitter that his “time in Chicago has officially come to an end” and calls it “a bittersweet day.” He said he will “be rooting for the young guys to succeed” and thanked Bears fans. The team announced the move later in the day. Drafted by Chicago in the seventh round in 2014, Leno started every game the past five seasons and 93 in a row dating to 2015. He made the Pro Bowl as an alternate in 2018. Leno’s release comes after the Bears traded up to draft Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round on Friday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)