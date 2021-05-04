Barn goes up in fire in Madison Township

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - A barn is destroyed after a fire in Madison Township.

It started shortly after 11 p.m. Monday at Ash & New Roads. A video sent to 16 News Now by a viewer shows the barn leveled by 2:30 a.m.

Over ten different fire & EMS departments were on scene.

No one was injured.

All nearby structures were saved and mostly unaffected. The Madison Township Volunteer Fire Department says a garage west of the barn had a little bit of heat damage, but it was minimal.

