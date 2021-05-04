Anthony Solomon to return to Notre Dame men’s basketball program
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish men’s basketball assistant Anthony Solomon is coming back to South Bend for a third time.
This news was reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Thamel reports Solomon is expected to become Notre Dame’s associate head coach.
This will be Solomon’s third stint with the Notre Dame men’s basketball program. He was an assistant on Mike Brey’s staff from 2000 to 2003 and then from 2008 to 2016.
Also, all three times Notre Dame has made the Sweet 16 under Mike Brey, Solomon was on his staff.
