Advertisement

Anthony Solomon to return to Notre Dame men’s basketball program

This news was reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel.
Anthony Solomon (right) coaches a Notre Dame basketball practice.
Anthony Solomon (right) coaches a Notre Dame basketball practice.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Irish men’s basketball assistant Anthony Solomon is coming back to South Bend for a third time.

This news was reported by Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Thamel reports Solomon is expected to become Notre Dame’s associate head coach.

This will be Solomon’s third stint with the Notre Dame men’s basketball program. He was an assistant on Mike Brey’s staff from 2000 to 2003 and then from 2008 to 2016.

Also, all three times Notre Dame has made the Sweet 16 under Mike Brey, Solomon was on his staff.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police cars were hit during two chases involving the same suspect, Mishawaka police say.
2 arrested after police chase ends in crash
Four teens were in a car headed to their high school prom in Hamilton County, Indiana, when...
2 high schoolers on way to prom killed in crash with another student
Officials are working to identify a suspect who broke into a South Bend AT&T store Friday night.
South Bend AT&T store working to identify suspect in burglary
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Syracuse.
Search continues for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse
Fully Vaccinated percentage in Michiana as of 5-3
Vaccine Tracker: New York Times story says herd immunity unlikely

Latest News

Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (74) watches Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy...
Former Irish offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg says Notre Dame helped prepare him for next level
Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah plays against Boston College during the second...
Heart issue reason for Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Kormoah’s fall in 2021 NFL Draft
Irish manager Link Jarrett in the dugout on Sunday May 2, 2021 against North Carolina.
Notre Dame baseball now ranked as No. 2 team in the country
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah celebrates with his family after being selected with the 52nd overall...
Brian Kelly thrilled with “significant impact” made in 2021 NFL Draft